Shanghai's exports of electric passenger vehicles surge 11-fold in Jan-Oct

Xinhua) 09:05, November 25, 2021

File photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows new cars waiting for shipment at a port in the Lingang area in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai customs said Wednesday the metropolis' exports of pure electric passenger vehicles increased by 1,140.7 percent between January and October this year.

The customs said the city's imports and exports reached 356.91 billion yuan (55.85 billion U.S. dollars) in October, up 19.1 percent year on year, adding Shanghai has maintained the growth in foreign trade for 17 consecutive months.

Between January and October, the city notched up a total imports and exports volume of 3.28 trillion yuan, up 15.8 percent year on year.

In breakdown, Shanghai's imports and exports to the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations reached 654.2 billion yuan and 437.39 billion yuan, up 18.8 percent and 11.2 percent year on year, respectively.

The city's imports and exports to countries along the Belt and Road totaled 732.94 billion yuan, up 16.1 percent year on year between January and October.

During the period, Shanghai's exports of containers and container ships increased by 450.7 percent and 367.6 percent respectively.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)