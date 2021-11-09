Uffizi art collections to showcase in Shanghai in 2022

Xinhua) 09:44, November 09, 2021

Photo taken on May 4, 2021 shows one of the new rooms of the reopened Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy. (Str/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The world-renowned Italian art museum, La Galleria degli Uffizi, teamed up with the Bund One Art Museum to hold a series of the top art exhibitions in Shanghai starting from April 2022.

A total of 10 exhibitions are scheduled in Shanghai in the next five years, the two parties announced on Nov. 6. Two of the serial exhibitions will be dedicated to celebrating the China-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism in 2022.

The collaboration is expected to be the very first time the art collections preserved by the Italian gallery are showcased on such a large scale in China.

In April 2022, the first three exhibitions will be held in Shanghai, covering masterpieces from the Renaissance period and artworks created between the 16th and 21st centuries.

Based in Florence of Italy, the Uffizi Gallery is well-known worldwide for its ancient sculptures and collections of paintings, while the Bund One Art Museum is one of Shanghai's emerging landmarks.

