Home>>
City view of Shanghai
(Xinhua) 09:00, November 05, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2021 shows the Jiuqu Bridge at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai. The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled for Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- This is Shanghai
- Shanghai Disney Resort resumes operations after temporary closure
- Shanghai has administered 365,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to minors aged 6 to 11
- Shanghai Disney Resort to resume operations after temporary closure
- World Laureates Forum begins, gathering award-winning science leaders in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.