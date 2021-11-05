Languages

Friday, November 05, 2021

City view of Shanghai

(Xinhua) 09:00, November 05, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2021 shows the Jiuqu Bridge at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai. The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled for Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)


