Home>>
This is Shanghai
(Xinhua) 16:27, November 04, 2021
SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai, a major commercial and industrial center of China, will host the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2021.
Global exhibitors from 127 countries and regions will gather in the upcoming CIIE, a platform to promote global free trade and international cooperation. They will also enjoy the advantages of the city.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai Disney Resort resumes operations after temporary closure
- Shanghai has administered 365,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to minors aged 6 to 11
- Shanghai Disney Resort to resume operations after temporary closure
- World Laureates Forum begins, gathering award-winning science leaders in Shanghai
- View of Baixi Park in Putuo District of Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.