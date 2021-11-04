This is Shanghai

Xinhua) 16:27, November 04, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai, a major commercial and industrial center of China, will host the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2021.

Global exhibitors from 127 countries and regions will gather in the upcoming CIIE, a platform to promote global free trade and international cooperation. They will also enjoy the advantages of the city.

