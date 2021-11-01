View of Baixi Park in Putuo District of Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:58, November 01, 2021

Citizens walk in the Baixi Park in Putuo District of Shanghai, east China, Oct. 31, 2021. Transformed from a market built on an old railway branch line, the Baixi Park is now a city park which provides citizens with space for exercise and entertainment. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)