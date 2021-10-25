Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of September

Xinhua) 10:58, October 25, 2021

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in Shanghai stood at 9.31 trillion yuan (1.45 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of September, up 11.5 percent from the same period last year.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 8.53 trillion yuan at the end of September, up 11.3 percent year on year, and the growth rate was 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous month, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

In the January-September period, new yuan loans stood at 735.9 billion yuan, 254.2 billion yuan more than the same period last year.

The balance of foreign currency loans hit 119.7 billion U.S. dollars at the end of September, up 19 percent year on year.

The balance of Shanghai's deposits stood at 16.85 trillion yuan at the end of September, up 12.3 percent year on year.

