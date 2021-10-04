"Red sites" in Shanghai draw tourists during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:12, October 04, 2021

Tourists take photos at the site of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2021. East China's Shanghai is home to many landmark sites which bear witness to the CPC history and the CPC revolutionary activities. As "red tourism" becomes increasingly popular, the city has launched a special hop-on hop-off bus service that provides more fun to travel between five notable "red sites" during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)