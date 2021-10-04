China expects to see over 10 mln railway trips Sunday

A traveler wearing a face mask is seen at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 2, 2021.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 10.5 million train trips by passengers on Sunday, the third day of the weeklong National Day holiday, according to the national railway operator.

Some 640 trains were added to handle the holiday travel rush on Oct. 3, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

On Saturday, China's railways handled 11.73 million passenger trips, with over 900 additional passenger trains arranged to meet the surging demand, said the railway operator.

Some 127 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail during the holiday rush that started on Sept. 28 and will last until Oct. 8, the operator said.

