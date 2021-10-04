Home>>
Tourists enjoy time during National Day holiday across China
(Xinhua) 10:47, October 04, 2021
Aerial photo shows tourists enjoying a raft ride at the Maoyan River scenic area during the ongoing National Day holiday in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
Photos
