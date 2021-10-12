Home>>
South China tigers treated and bred scientifically at Shanghai Zoo
(Xinhua) 16:23, October 12, 2021
A breeder adds vitamin pills into South China tigers' food at the Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 11, 2021. The South China tiger is a rare kind endemic to China and is on the national first-class protection list. Currently, a total of 28 South China tigers are living in the Shanghai Zoo. The zoo has recorded each tiger's information and established a gene bank for research, and tigers are treated and bred in a scientific way. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
