Handover &move-in ceremony of NDB headquarters building held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:30, September 29, 2021

A handover &move-in ceremony of the New Development Bank (NDB) headquarters building is held in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

