Former Shanghai police chief stands trial for graft

Xinhua) 09:27, September 17, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Gong Dao'an, former deputy mayor and police chief of east China's Shanghai Municipality, stood trial Thursday at the Intermediate People's Court of Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province, charged with taking bribes.

Gong stood accused of taking advantage of his various former positions between the second half of 1999 and July 2020 to assist relevant organizations and individuals in business operations, case handling, and job promotions.

In return, he illegally accepted money and property worth more than 73.43 million yuan (about 11.4 million U.S. dollars), according to the procuratorate.

The prosecutors, the defendant, and his lawyer cross-examined evidence and gave their respective accounts.

In his final statement, Gong pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including legislators, political advisors, and representatives of the press and the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

