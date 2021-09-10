Home>>
Vice president of China Development Bank under investigation
(Xinhua) 10:07, September 10, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- He Xingxiang, vice president of China Development Bank, has been put under investigation for suspected severe discipline and law violations, said the top anti-graft agency on Thursday.
He is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.