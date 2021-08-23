Home>>
Former provincial political advisor under investigation
(Xinhua) 13:01, August 23, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xue Heng, a former senior political advisor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, according to a statement by the top anti-graft agency on Monday.
Xue, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has turned himself in and is under the investigation by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
