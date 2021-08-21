Chinese court tries confiscation of red notice fugitive's illegal gains
WUHAN, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Wuhan Intermediate People's Court in central China's Hubei Province held a trial Friday concerning an application to confiscate the illegal gains of a graft fugitive on the "red notice" list.
Prosecutors from People's Procuratorate of Wuhan Municipality applied to confiscate the use-rights to over 780 mu (52 hectares) of state-owned lands as well as several real estate properties and a vehicle of Xu Jin, who is suspected of embezzlement and bribery.
According to the application, Xu took advantage of his position as the government head of Wuhan's Huangpi District to embezzle over 197 million yuan (about 30.32 million U.S. dollars) to pay for land-use rights and assist others in land transfer and business projects and accepted money and gifts in return, part of which was used to buy the properties and vehicle.
Xu fled overseas in 2011 and Interpol issued a red notice for him in 2012.
Legal representatives of the interested parties involved in the case attended the trial.
During the court trial, prosecutors presented evidence, and the legal representatives of the interested parties cross-examined the evidence. Both sides gave their respective full accounts.
After the trial, the court said the sentence will be announced at a later date.
