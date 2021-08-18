Former provincial legislator of east China's Shandong expelled from CPC

Xinhua) 10:10, August 18, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Xinqi, a former senior legislator of east China's Shandong Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, China's top anti-graft body announced Tuesday.

The announcement came after an investigation conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

Zhang, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People's Congress, has lost his ideals and convictions, betrayed his original aspirations and mission, and resisted the authorities' probe, according to the investigation.

He was also found to have accepted gifts and money in violation of the eight-point code for Party and government conduct, sought benefits for others during official selection and appointment procedures in exchange for financial gains, and engaged in profit-making activities.

Zhang acted recklessly by abusing power for profit, seeking benefits for others in business operation and project contracting and obtaining huge amounts of money and gifts in return, said the statement.

Zhang's actions have gravely breached the Party's discipline and constitute significant violations of duty-related laws, said the anti-graft body.

He is also suspected of accepting bribes, noted the anti-graft body, adding that Zhang showed no sign of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)