Senior official stresses Party building at higher education institutions

Xinhua) 09:59, August 18, 2021

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks during a meeting on Party building at higher education institutions across the country, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Tuesday urged solid progress on Party building and ideological and political work at higher education institutions, with efforts focusing on the fundamental tasks of building virtues and morality.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on Party building at higher education institutions across the country.

Efforts should be made to fully and accurately understand the new situation with new tasks and requirements, and better integrate the Party building at higher education institutions with their development, Wang said.

He also stressed the importance of giving priority to epidemic containment, fully implementing routine COVID-19 containment measures to guarantee the health and safety of teachers and students.

