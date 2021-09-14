Shanghai to start vaccination for foreign minors

Xinhua) 13:23, September 14, 2021

A girl registers before receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will administer COVID-19 vaccines to foreign recipients aged between 12 and 17 in the city from 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the office of the city's epidemic prevention and control workgroup.

These minors can voluntarily use their passports, international travel documents, or identity certificates to make reservations for vaccination through an online platform. Relevant information of parents or guardians, including names, certificates and phone numbers, should be provided simultaneously.

Accompanied by their parents or legal guardians, the foreign minors must sign their informed consent before vaccination.

In June, China approved the emergency use of its domestic inactivated COVID-19 vaccines on minors aged 3 to 17.

