Nearly 2.13 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:32, September 10, 2021
A student waits to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point of Wenshu middle school in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.13 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
