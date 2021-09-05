Home>>
In pics: tree holes with creative patterns at Zhabei Park in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 16:04, September 05, 2021
A painted tree hole is seen at Zhabei Park in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 31, 2021. Zhabei Park recently made an effort to improve its appearance by cleaning and beautifying tree holes in the park with creative patterns. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
