Sunday, September 05, 2021

In pics: tree holes with creative patterns at Zhabei Park in Shanghai

(Xinhua) 16:04, September 05, 2021

A painted tree hole is seen at Zhabei Park in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 31, 2021. Zhabei Park recently made an effort to improve its appearance by cleaning and beautifying tree holes in the park with creative patterns. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)


