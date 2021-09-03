Export products in Qing Dynasty on display in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 08:55, September 03, 2021

Precious export products from Guangzhou Shisanhang in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are on display at Shanghai History Museum, Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

The exhibition selected Canton enamel porcelain, ivory carving, export paintings, and other products, showing the world influence of Chinese culture, and the exchange and integration of Chinese and foreign cultures. More than 50 of the 110 pieces of treasures were on display for the first time in Shanghai.

