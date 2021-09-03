Home>>
Export products in Qing Dynasty on display in Shanghai
(Ecns.cn) 08:55, September 03, 2021
Precious export products from Guangzhou Shisanhang in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are on display at Shanghai History Museum, Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
The exhibition selected Canton enamel porcelain, ivory carving, export paintings, and other products, showing the world influence of Chinese culture, and the exchange and integration of Chinese and foreign cultures. More than 50 of the 110 pieces of treasures were on display for the first time in Shanghai.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area welcomes over 40,000 enterprises in past two years
- Shanghai Songjiang District Central Hospital lifts lockdown
- Hong Kong, Shanghai agree to expand cooperation in 13 areas
- All Shanghai metro stations to be equipped with AEDs by year end
- Shanghai starts vaccinating teenagers aged between 15 and 17 against COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.