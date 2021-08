Shanghai starts vaccinating teenagers aged between 15 and 17 against COVID-19

Xinhua) 13:16, August 15, 2021

Teenagers sign up before vaccination at a vaccination point in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 14, 2021. Shanghai started vaccinating teenagers aged between 15 and 17 against the COVID-19 on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

