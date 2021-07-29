Shanghai's paid-in foreign investment increases in H1
A visitor experiences an IOLMaster 500 device at the booth of German technology enterprise ZEISS during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020.(Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
SHANGHAI, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's paid-in foreign investment rose by 21.1 percent year on year in the first six months of 2021, local authorities said Wednesday.
The actualized use of foreign investment in Shanghai reached about 12.45 billion U.S. dollars during the period, the municipal commission of commerce said.
In the first half (H1) of this year, 31 regional headquarters of foreign-funded multinational companies had been set up in the municipality, bringing the city's total number to 802. Meanwhile, 12 foreign-funded research and development centers were built, raising Shanghai's total to 493.
