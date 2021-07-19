Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to public

July 19, 2021

People visit the Shanghai Astronomy Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 18, 2021. The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the world's largest planetarium in terms of building scale, opened to the public on Sunday. Covering an area of approximately 58,600 square meters, the museum is located in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area. It is a branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

