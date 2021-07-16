Over 80 percent of adults in Shanghai complete vaccination

Xinhua) 09:37, July 16, 2021

A volunteer introduces the process of vaccination to a passenger at the temporary vaccination site in Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, May 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 18 million Shanghai residents, or 81.9 percent of the city's adults, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, local authorities said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Shanghai had administered 36.89 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to about 19.96 million residents, or 90.3 percent of the city's adult population, the city government said at a press conference, adding that an immunity defense is forming in the eastern metropolis.

Shanghai began a large-scale inoculation drive on March 1. The widely used inactivated vaccines require two shots to complete.

Over 1.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Tuesday, as the country continues to ramp up its inoculation drive, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

