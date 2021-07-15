Overseas athlete infected with COVID-19 in Tokyo

Xinhua) July 15, 2021

TOKYO, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An overseas athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games, organizers said on Thursday.

The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said that the athlete, who tested positive on Wednesday, was observing a 14-day period of self-isolation and has not entered the athletes' village, Japan's state broadcaster NHK reported.

This is the first time an overseas athlete who is staying at or was heading to a facility managed by the organizing committee has been found to have COVID-19.

Organizers gave no details of the athlete's identity or condition.

Eight staff at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil's Olympic judo team tested positive, and a staff member from Russia's rugby sevens team was hospitalized after a positive test, AFP said earlier.

