People get first dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 15:00, July 15, 2021

A man gets his first dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 14, 2021. Sri Lanka has to date recorded 277,519 cases while 3,574 deaths have been reported. The country has inoculated over 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines with a majority receiving China's Sinopharm vaccines. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

