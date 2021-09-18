Annual tourism festival kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:45, September 18, 2021

A tourist boat sails on the Huangpu River along the Bund in Shanghai on Feb. 14, 2021. (Photo: Zhang Jiansong)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival kicked off Friday in the eastern Chinese city, aiming to boost consumption and promote tourism.

This year's festival, scheduled until Oct. 6, features multi-themed activities held both online and offline. Strict anti-epidemic measures, such as online reservation and limiting the number of visitors, have been adopted in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to local tourism authorities.

Heavy discounts on tickets to 82 scenic spots from Sept. 17 to 24 have been offered, and a 24-hour livestreaming of Shanghai's over 150 historic buildings will be held to celebrate the city's history and culture.

The Shanghai Tourism Festival was first launched in 1990.

