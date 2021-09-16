Home>>
SpaceX launches 1st space tourism mission
(Xinhua) 08:43, September 16, 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- American private space company SpaceX launched its first civilian space tourism mission named as Inspiration4 on Wednesday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
