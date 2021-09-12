Home>>
Rural tourism increases villagers' income in Gansu
(Xinhua) 14:56, September 12, 2021
A staff member serves tea to tourists in Lisai Village of Zho'nyin County in Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 11, 2021. In recent years, the local government of Lisai Village has taken advantage of the natural resources to develop rural tourism and helped increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
