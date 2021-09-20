Home>>
In pics: wall paintings in old residential area of Shanghai
(Xinhua) 14:05, September 20, 2021
A bicycle rider passes by a wall painting depicting life in small alley in old residential area of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.