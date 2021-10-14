1st batch of exhibits for 4th CIIE arrives at Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:23, October 14, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2021 shows the container ship Libra of China's COSCO Shipping at Shanghai Yangshan Port, east China. The first batch of exhibits by sea for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) arrived at Shanghai on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

