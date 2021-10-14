Home>>
1st batch of exhibits for 4th CIIE arrives at Shanghai
(Xinhua) 09:23, October 14, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2021 shows the container ship Libra of China's COSCO Shipping at Shanghai Yangshan Port, east China. The first batch of exhibits by sea for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) arrived at Shanghai on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 4th CIIE launches trial of country exhibition
- Chinese vice premier stresses efforts to hold 4th China import expo successfully
- South China tigers treated and bred scientifically at Shanghai Zoo
- CIIE to inject new impetus into China's rural vitalization
- CIIE to inject new impetus into China's rural vitalization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.