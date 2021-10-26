Tesla opens first overseas vehicle R&D center in Shanghai

Employees work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Tesla has opened its R&D innovation center, the first of its kind among the electric car company's overseas facilities, and a Gigafactory data center in Shanghai, Tesla China said on Monday.

Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, said Tesla has been practicing its commitment to deeply cultivating the Chinese market, adding that the R&D center will further promote Tesla's localization process in China.

According to the plan, the R&D innovation center will carry out original development work for vehicles, charging equipment and energy products.

The data center will be used to store Chinese operations data such as factory production information.

