Shanghai Disney Resort to resume operations after temporary closure

Xinhua) 09:09, November 03, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will resume operations Wednesday after a temporary closure for COVID-19 control, the facility said in a statement on Tuesday.

All cast members and third-party employees returning to work in the resort have completed two nucleic acid tests within 48 hours, with all results negative. All environmental samples collected have also tested negative, according to the statement.

The resort will continue to implement enhanced health and safety measures and enforce strict health and safety measures for all tourists, it said.

The site stopped tourist entry on Sunday evening and was temporarily closed for the purpose of epidemic prevention and control.

