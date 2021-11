We Are China

Shanghai starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-5

Xinhua) 10:29, November 21, 2021

Medical workers wearing cartoon head decorations work at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Nov. 20, 2021. Shanghai started COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-5 from Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

