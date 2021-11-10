Home>>
Nearly 2.347 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:35, November 10, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.347 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese tourist 'treated' in Pakistan vaccination spot
- Shanghai to begin vaccinating booster doses to citizens
- Over 2.257 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- China to provide 110m doses of COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX, signs long-term supply deal with WHO: Chinese FM
- Over 1.07 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.