Nearly 2.347 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 15:35, November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.347 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

