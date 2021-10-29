Over 2.257 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:03, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.257 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.

