Over 2.257 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:03, October 29, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.257 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
