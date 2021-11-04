Chinese tourist 'treated' in Pakistan vaccination spot

(People's Daily App) 11:00, November 04, 2021

Video of a Chinese tourist given COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan went viral.

The tourist, Li, went to get vaccinated during his trip to Pakistan. A soldier got excited when he saw Li’s Chinese passport.

“I love China, (China) is our friend. Our vaccine was given by China,” said the soldier in the video.

Li was invited many times to get vaccinated in advance without lining up. The doctor thanked him for China’s free vaccine support.

Since Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the launch of the "spring sprout" program at a press conference on March 7 during the "two sessions,” China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic and consular missions have helped over 1.7 million overseas Chinese citizens in more than 160 countries get inoculated with Chinese or foreign-made vaccines, reflecting the care of the CPC and the Chinese government to Chinese compatriots around the world.

