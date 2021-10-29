Shanghai to begin vaccinating booster doses to citizens

Xinhua) 16:05, October 29, 2021

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will begin vaccination of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for free to its citizens starting from Nov. 1, local authorities announced on Friday.

Citizens aged 70 or above need to be accompanied by their family members or volunteers during their vaccination, said the municipality's COVID-19 prevention and control leading group office.

Residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, overseas Chinese and foreign nationals will be able to receive vaccine boosters later according to further arrangements.

