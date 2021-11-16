Foreign students experience unique culture of Shanghai’s Qingpu district

People's Daily Online) 16:55, November 16, 2021

International students from countries including South Korea, Japan, the United States and Venezuela experienced the unique culture of Shanghai’s suburban Qingpu district with the cultural tour "Touring around Qingpu, Relishing Jiangnan" on Nov. 13.

Photo shows the opening ceremony for the cultural tour “Touring around Qingpu, Relishing Jiangnan” organized for foreign students. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Qingpu district, with its water areas accounting for nearly 20 percent of its total area, boasts a unique water culture, such as Qingpu farming songs, which are considered one of China’s national intangible cultural heritages. The district is also home to three national-level historical and cultural towns, including Zhujiajiao, Liantang and Jinze.

Foreign students enjoyed Qingpu farming songs, which were created by farmers as they worked in the paddy fields some 3,200 years ago in Jiangnan, the traditional name for the area south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, including Shanghai, southern Jiangsu province and northern Zhejiang province.

Representatives of the Shanghai branch of People’s Daily Online and the publicity department of Qingpu district show the signed memorandum of cooperation at the opening ceremony for the cultural tour “Touring around Qingpu, Relishing Jiangnan” organized for foreign students. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

“It’s the first time I’ve been to Qingpu and heard this kind of farming song. Although I cannot understand what they sang, I found that the melody is attractive,” said Momiji Aoyama, a Japanese student who is interested in traditional Chinese music.

They also enjoyed Jiangnan “sizhu,” a unique style of traditional Chinese instrumental music from south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

Artists perform Jiangnan “sizhu,” a unique style of traditional Chinese instrumental music from the area south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, in Qingpu district, Shanghai. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

They visited the Jinze Arts Center, a center that is specially dedicated to the preservation of traditional Chinese craftsmanship. The center has attracted inheritors of handicrafts and intangible cultural heritages, as well as artists and scholars, while showcasing a rich collection of cultural items. During their visit, the students were amazed by the handicrafts displayed at the center, including hand-woven products, lacquerwares, and woodblock paintings.

The group of foreign students also visited the Qingxi Countryside Park, which is home to the only water forest in Shanghai, and took photos in the stunning metasequoia forest.

Photo shows the beautiful scenery in Qingpu district, Shanghai. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

“Qingpu boasts a profound traditional culture. I viewed multiple attractive traditional cultural items at the Jinze Arts Center and visited the Qingxi Countryside Park. I will recommend the items of intangible cultural heritage and beautiful scenery in Qingpu to my friends,” said Fernando Chang Zheng Zheng, a student from Venezuela.

Meanwhile, international students enjoyed the Peony Pavilion, one of the most famous pieces of Kunqu Opera, at a garden in the Zhujiajiao ancient town, experiencing the charms of traditional Chinese opera.

“From the scenery to the lighting, from the costumes to headdresses and makeup, I experienced the beauty of Chinese opera,” said Foo Huishi, a student from Singapore, adding that she still needs to learn more about Chinese culture to better enjoy the masterpiece.

Foreign students take photos at the Jinze Arts Center in Qingpu district, Shanghai. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

The cultural tour was co-organized by the publicity department of Qingpu district, the International Cultural Exchange School and the School of Journalism under Fudan University, as well as Zhujiajiao and Jinze townships.

Photo shows the water forest in the Qingxi Countryside Park in Qingpu district, Shanghai. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Foreign students pose for a photo in the water forest in the Qingxi Countryside Park in Qingpu district, Shanghai. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows Fernando Chang Zheng Zheng (front), a student from Venezuela, in Qingpu district, Shanghai. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Foreign students enjoy the Peony Pavilion, one of the most famous pieces of Kunqu Opera, at a garden in Qingpu district, Shanghai. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

