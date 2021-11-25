Shanghai Data Exchange begins trading

November 25, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Data Exchange was established on Thursday and began trading on the same day.

A total of 20 data products were listed on the opening day, covering eight categories such as finance, transportation and communication.

The data exchange, located in the Pudong New Area, is part of efforts to build Pudong into a pioneering area for socialist modernization. It is also an important measure to promote the circulation of data elements, the development of digital economy, and further release digital dividends.

Zhang Qi, chairman of the exchange, said that the exchange's digital data trading system can guarantee real-time listing and trading and ensure that every operation is traceable.

So far 100 entities have signed up with the data exchange, including the State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and UCloud.

The first Shanghai data transaction expert committee, composed of 31 experts in the fields of legal compliance, financial transaction, data industry and data security, was also set up on Thursday.

The expert committee will supervise the trading operation.

