"Eco-garden" enlightens students in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:11, November 25, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows Jinhua Middle School agronomy group working in their "rooftop eco-garden", as part of an anniversary exhibition of the project. The school, affiliated to East China Normal University in Shanghai, built the "eco-garden" on the rooftop of a 6-storey building a year ago. It has become invaluable for students developing practical agronomy skills during their extra-curricular hours. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

