Shanghai to push green initiatives in transport sector

Xinhua) 09:23, November 28, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will accelerate the use of green energy in the transport sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said the municipal road transport administrative bureau.

According to a development plan, Shanghai will further strengthen the promotion and application of energy-saving and new energy vehicles between 2021 and 2025.

In principle, all new or updated buses and taxis should use new energy vehicles, and the proportion of new energy buses in Shanghai is expected to reach 96 percent by 2025.

The city will also step up the pace of installing charging piles across the city, encourage the use of clean energy such as liquefied natural gas and hydrogen for freight vehicles, and explore launching pilot demonstrations of autonomous bus routes.

Dai Dunwei, deputy director of the bureau, said that while adapting to the growing travel demand, Shanghai will accelerate the construction of a green and low-carbon transportation service system by optimizing the energy structure, promoting innovation, and raising management efficiency.

