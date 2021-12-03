Home>>
White-eye bird seen in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 08:44, December 03, 2021
A white-eye bird perches on a fruiting persimmon tree in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A white-eye bird pecks a persimmon on a fruiting persimmon tree in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A white-eye bird pecks a persimmon on a fruiting persimmon tree in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A white-eye bird perches on a fruiting persimmon tree with a piece of persimmon fruit in its beak in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Photos
