White-eye bird seen in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:44, December 03, 2021

A white-eye bird perches on a fruiting persimmon tree in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A white-eye bird pecks a persimmon on a fruiting persimmon tree in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A white-eye bird perches on a fruiting persimmon tree with a piece of persimmon fruit in its beak in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

