Shanghai opens World Expo culture park at 2010 World Expo site

Xinhua) 11:25, January 02, 2022

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A World Expo culture park built at the 2010 World Expo site in Shanghai was partially opened on Friday, providing visitors with 85 hectares of leisure and entertainment space.

The park covers an area of approximately 2 square kilometers and consists of seven different theme park areas, most of which are still under construction.

The northern part of the park has been opened, containing the World Expo pavilions of Italy, Luxembourg, Russia and France.

There are also other scenic spots in the area, such as an avenue decorated with stories of the 2010 World Expo, and a botanic garden full of World Expo elements.

The construction of the park began in 2017 and will be completed in 2023. With venues such as an opera house and an equestrian center, the park will offer various entertainments for visitors.

By 2019, Shanghai's per capita green park space had reached 8.2 square meters. The city plans to increase the figure to more than 9.5 square meters by the end of 2025 by building more parks, according to local authorities.

