Thursday, January 13, 2022

Two South China tiger cubs in good shape in China’s Guangdong

(Ecns.cn) 15:07, January 13, 2022

Two South China tiger cubs are in good shape in an incubator at a nature reserve in Shaoguan of south China’s Guangdong Province, January 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The twin cubs were born to mother Meng Meng, a female South China Tiger in a Breeding Research Center in Shaoguan, at 23:02 and 23:26 respectively on December 31, 2021.


