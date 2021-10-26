Siberian tigers at Hengdaohezi Siberian tiger park in NE China’s Heilongjiang

Two Siberian tigers are seen on a rock at the Hengdaohezi Siberian tiger park in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, October 21, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Known as the ‘hometown of Siberian tigers in China’, the Hengdaohezi Siberian tiger park is currently home to over 400 Siberian tigers and is one of the three bases affiliated to the China Hengdaohezi Feline Animal Breeding Center (FABC), the largest Siberian tiger breeding and rewilding base in the world. Crediting the efforts of wildlife conservation, the number of Siberian tigers bred by the FABC has climbed from 12 to over 1,100 since its establishment in 1986.

