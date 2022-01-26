Home>>
Newborn white tiger cubs make debut in S China's Guangdong
(Ecns.cn) 10:00, January 26, 2022
Newborn white tiger siblings Meilang and Meimei play in an incubator at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A pair of twin white tigers, which were born at the park on Dec. 6, 2021, made their debut here on Tuesday.
Photos
