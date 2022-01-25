In pics: Siberian tigers at Guaipo Siberian Tiger Park in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 16:16, January 25, 2022

A Siberian tiger is seen at Guaipo Siberian Tiger Park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 24, 2022. The 2022 Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1. It is based on a 12-year Zodiac cycle of characters, with 2022 being the Year of the Tiger. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)