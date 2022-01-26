White tiger cubs make debut in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 08:33, January 26, 2022

Staff members examine a white tiger cub at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 25, 2022. Consisting of a male and a female, a pair of twin white tigers which were born at the park on Dec. 6, 2021, made their debut here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

